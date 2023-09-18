Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about a wide range of topics during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer noted the recent Intercontinental Championship match between GUNTHER and Chad Gable on Monday Night Raw broke his heart after seeing Gable’s children tear up following their father’s loss.

“This match broke my heart because his kids were in the crowd. Oh my god, it ripped me apart,” said Prinze Jr. “This match was everything I hoped it would be. It was everything it was supposed to be. Both guys looked phenomenal, and those sons of bi**hes cut to his kids when he lost, and his little girl just like [cried] … at least they cut away fairly quickly. But they let you see her vomit emotion and tears come out.”

