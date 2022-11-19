Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer noted that he didn’t watch the event because he thinks it’s goofy with it taking place in Saudi Arabia.

“I say the following with pride; I did not watch a single minute of the Crown Jewel, and my life is so much better for it,” Prinze Jr. said. “Even if it was great, I do not believe in it. I think it is a goofy pay per view.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc