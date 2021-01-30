Freddie Prinze Jr.spoke with Chris Van Vliet this week to talk about his time as a writer for WWE from 2008-2009.

During it, he noted that he thinks Triple H would be the right person to run the company when Vince McMahon isn’t able to be around.

“Half of me thinks that Hunter will take over which would be good for the business even though I wasn’t Hunter’s favorite person and we didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of things. His mind for wrestling was sick. He can do everything. He can book. He can write. He can act. He can conceptualize ideas. He can wrestle. He can teach. This is somebody who probably doesn’t even like me that much, but I’ll still say great things about him because it’s true. I watched him do it. I’ve seen him show guys how to work their way through promos. I’ve seen him work with the women in such a respectful way. If he takes over, I think the wrestling business will be in the perfect hands and I think you will start seeing much more of the television promises you get like when the McMahon family says they are going to listen to the fans. No they’re not. That’s just a promo. When Hunter’s there, he already knows what you all want and he’s going to be more able to give that to you.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co