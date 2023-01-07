Freddie Prinze Jr. is not afraid to share his thoughts on the current NXT product.

The former WWE writer and longtime actor discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he praises the direction of IMPACT, but drags NXT for being unwatchable and even refers to it as a community theatre production of a wrestling show. Check out his full thoughts below.

Says he watches IMPACT more often than NXT these days:

I promise you this, sir, I have AXS TV. I have that channel, so I don’t need YouTube, and you have my word I will watch. I know this, it’s gonna be better than NXT because ain’t nothin’ in the world worse than that goddamn show. I’ve given it a chance. Like once every six weeks, I watch a little bit, and it is absolute garbage.

How much he dislikes current NXT:

It went from my favorite promotion, when it was black and gold, to unwatchable. Un-watch-able. Like a local theater production. the last two times I’ve tried, it was terrible.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)