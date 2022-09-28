Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about a wide range of topics during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

This included the former WWE creative writer talked about Saraya (Paige) debuting in AEW last week on Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe stadium:

“If you don’t know who this woman is, she has lived a life with more experiences than all of us combined. She has been wrestling since she was 13 or 14 years old. Her family life was insane. It was basically like growing up in a carnival. She has dealt with crazy stuff, both good and bad. Some were her choices, some were not her choice, but for her to go through all of the things she has gone through and walk out on that stage, she looked phenomenal. She looked in great shape. She looked excited, happy, not burnt out. She’s living in the moment and no one knew, not even the wrestlers in the ring knew that she was making her debut. I know this for a fact.” “Like I said, man, she’s made some choices in her life that you will not agree with and she’s made some choices in her life that you’ll really respect. But at the end of the day, all those choices, the good and the bad ones, have brought her to this moment, and it was so awesome to see her get that kind of response from a sold out Arthur Ashe stadium.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription