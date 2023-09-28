Freddie Prinze Jr. recently talked about a wide range of topics during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer praised Foley’s run as Mankind in the late 1990s with WWE.

“Just about everything they did with Mankind should have failed,” Prinze said. “The fact [is] that they pulled it off at such a high level with this dude — and credit to him, because the stories and writing are ridiculous. … It’s important people understand how fine a talent Mick Foley was.” “How the hell do you feel sorry for a serial killer with a Leatherface mask on?” Prinze asked. “But he did at the highest level, to where he came off vulnerable and scared and meek, and he just needs a friend and he looks the way he looks. To me, there are very few attraction wrestlers, … but the one that was the most fun … was always Mankind.”

