Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about Paul during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer praised Heyman as “Special Counsel” to the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns on WWE television.

“[Paul Heyman]’s a painter out there,” Prinze said. “He keeps getting better. He keeps telling better stories. His promos keep getting smarter and smarter and he’ll allow the audience to catch up with him, right? He’ll allow them to catch up with whatever shtick he’s doing and then he’ll punish them for it a couple of weeks later and start something new … He is by far the best voice in professional wrestling, you could probably argue ever, all time, as far as his ability to communicate a message and make you want to watch a fight without even having to be in the fight himself.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc