Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about Will Ospreay during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer thinks Will Ospreay will sign with AEW next year instead of WWE when his NJPW contract expires.

“This dude will never sign with WWE, 100% he’s signing with AEW and they’re going to kill it next year. “Will Ospreay can do anything off the top turnbuckle, anything in the air, he flipped and twisted and smashed Chris Jericho,” Prinze added. “Chris Jericho beat his ass, these guys went back and forth and you know Chris Jericho has a piece of AEW by the way he tries to get every single wrestler in the company over. You know he knows Will Ospreay is money so he put him over freaking big time.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription