Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered an update on starting his wrestling promotion during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer noted that he invested in the Premier Streaming Network to “learn about the indie promotion business” because he doesn’t want to enter the industry “freakin green.”

Prinze stated that he has talked with various independent promotions and TV producers.

“This producer came back and said, ‘What if you did that [script] as a movie, and the movie spawned the indie promotion?'” Prinze revealed. “Or we do the indie promotion, and use some of that footage for the movie? So, I’m thinking about re-writing the first season into a feature film. But, I don’t know. This isn’t me confirming or denying anything, I’m just thinking out loud and trying to work this stuff out.” “It will be a drama, taking some of the craziest stories I’ve heard about indie promotions over the years, and implementing those into a unique story of my own.”

