Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered an update on starting his wrestling promotion during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer noted that he doesn’t have a television deal. Here are the highlights:

Where things stand:

“I’m still moving forward. I have a finished draft, a finished script. I have two producers that are both interested in wanting to partner up with me on this. I don’t have a TV deal in place, but I have, very close to that. It’s weird sharing dreams for two reasons. One, once you release the energy, it’s out there and it’s no longer within you, so then you have to kind of find a new way to challenge yourself. Secondly, I hate announcing a deal before there’s ink on paper, because until there’s ink on paper, your script is nothing. Your federation is nothing. It’s just an idea. I have a script in place that people have been incredibly receptive to. I am working on filling out a roster. I have a female in place that a lot of people know and love. Yeah, I can say that. Everybody knows that I love Bray and it was basically reported that I was the one that made the offer, and sure, I’ll confirm that. I’ve put out an offer there and I think it’s a creative offer. Financially I wouldn’t be able to compete with the WWE, but I’ve put other things in there that I think are important to Bray. I don’t think I’m going to get it as the week’s go on, but we’ll see. You never know, and if I don’t, then I’ll shift gears again like I did the last time. It’s a speed bump in the road and I will find the next person and rework the story to make it work for that, but whoever my main guy is, that’s who this is going to revolve around in the wrestling half of things.”

If he could have somebody already with AEW or WWE?

“The short answer to that without giving anything away is yes. There are people that I love a lot, that I respect a lot. I have a solid relationship with WWE and AEW. WWE is a much more exclusive with their contracts, so if I were to use WWE talent, it would be very unlikely that they would be wrestling, but there might be a position for them in the backstage part of the show, whereas AEW is a little more free with their contracts and are more willing, so long as you protect their talent the right way to give you a little something.”

