Paul Wight, as Big Show, was made fun of on WWE TV, according to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. during a recent episode of the podcast Wrestling With Freddie.

Big Show appeared in a WWE SmackDown segment in 2010 decked out as Santa Claus, and Vince McMahon had him utilize a chair that was gimmicked such that it would shatter when Big Show sat on it.

“This was a rib that he just pulled on live TV on Big Show. The chair Big Show was going to sit in when he was gonna read a Santa Claus story because that’s good TV, was gonna break when he sat in it. I was just like, ‘Oh, Jesus.’ He’s [Vince] like, ‘And you better not frigging tell him!’ I was like, ‘What am I gonna hear, man?’ Every creative bone in my body hates this. Every ounce of morality I have hates this. But that’s my boss, like, what am I going to do?”

