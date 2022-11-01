On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer, wrestling analyst, and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, and how excited he is for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley showdown. Prinze adds that he wishes he could have seen the two men have an MMA fight when they were in their prime. Highlights are below.

Says he would have loved to watch Lashley vs Lesnar in an MMA fight during their prime:

“People, I think, have wanted to watch these guys fight and have gotten to see a little bit. I always wanted these guys to fight in their prime and it never really, like, matched up schedule-wise. It’s like, Bobby wasn’t in the WWE or Brock was in the UFC. I would’ve loved to see them fight in Mixed Martial Arts because they both have experience in that as well.”

Says it is the only match on the Crown Jewel card that he is hyped up for:

“It actually is probably the only match that I’m hyped for on the entire Crown Jewel card.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)