One of AEW’s most well-liked stars is Darby Allin, but Freddie Prinze Jr. feels there is a disconnect. On the November 2 episode of Dynamite, Allin shared the ring with Jay Lethal in a losing effort due to interference by Cole Karter, who was dressed as Sting. After that, Allin was attacked by Jeff Jarrett.

Prinze talked about this on his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast.

“I have never talked about this wrestler on the podcast, which is Darby Allin,” Prinze said. “He’s got like a cool look. The promos, to me, don’t match the look and don’t match the wrestling style. So, that’s always been a disconnect for me.” Prinze shifted his attention to Lethal by stating, “I don’t know what they’re doing with this guy ’cause he’s money on the microphone, so they gave him a manager,” Prinze said. “Doesn’t make sense to me. He’s money in the ring, so he never wrestles in like a legit match, although this was legit ’cause Darby is one of the guys they’ve been building on.”

