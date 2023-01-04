Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer noted he is still working on getting his wrestling promotion started. Prinze noted that he had an idea for Bray Wyatt before he returned to WWE:

“I’m happy to share a little bit of stuff. I don’t like talking too much about it because I feel like when an artist releases any energy on something they’re working on before it’s done, it releases some of the power and the momentum behind it.”

“That said, I am actively working on it. I’m down the road pretty far with a couple of different people. I’m working hard. I have to make sure they can afford it. I’m budgeting my shows as we speak. That’s as much information as I’m willing to give out.”

“As far as like, yeah, the Plan A was Kross and Scarlett. I don’t want to get too much into the story and stuff like that, although Kross knows the story, and I told him I’m happy to have him use it down the road if he wants to use it. But when he was rehired by Hunter, my plan B right away was Windham, who was also a part of my Plan A story as well. It was going to be Windham versus Kross for the title. So I switched Windham to the protagonist instead of the antagonist in this story, or the babyface instead of the heel. I’m just going to tell you. So I wanted him and Taylor. I just said I’m going to tell you everything, but now I kind of don’t want to. Well, maybe the WWE will hear it and they’ll do this instead of the stupid Uncle Howdy sh*t they’re doing now.”

“Basically, I had Windham and Taylor, we’re always together. For those of you who don’t know, Taylor is Windham’s younger brother. He plays a character named Bo Dallas on WWE. How do I explain this in a quick manner? I can’t really give you everything dude, but basically Taylor was the id of Windham, like he was the ego of Windham. He wasn’t even real. No one in the show would ever talk to him, acknowledge him, or look at him, but Windham would have full on conversations with him. I thought it was an interesting way to put a wrinkle in their relationship that most certainly wouldn’t be told anywhere else. I thought it was an opportunity for Taylor to show what he can do as far as his acting, and remember, I want a SAG show, a Screen Actors Guild show, a union show. So in order to do that, there had to be a scripted part that felt like a television series.”

“So that was going to be sort of Taylor’s role in this was this sort of angel and devil on Windham’s shoulder that we could see. He would often be shot in the reflection of the mirror in Windham’s dressing room, things like that. But anytime the promoter came to talk to him, they would never even acknowledge him because he legit wasn’t there. So yeah, that’s given you a ton of information, but since I’m not doing it, I don’t mind sharing it with you.”

“By the way, I’m on a Plan D right now. You know what I mean? But yeah, I’m on a Plan D. So many wrestlers are hired and fired, that I’m constantly seeing opportunities to write interesting stories for wrestlers as other opportunities go away, right? Because there’s so many people that are undervalued, or I feel used in the wrong way, or any of that, but anytime I mention someone, they get signed, so I’m done mentioning people.”

“It’s something that I’m working on very, very actively. Very, very actively. There’s a reason that I’ve been going back to movies, and that’s if I can’t get the right producer and the right studio behind it, then I’m just going to self finance it.”