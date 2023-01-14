Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about a wide range of topics during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer discussed Charlotte Flair winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey on the December 30 edition of SmackDown. Freddie thinks this will benefit Raquel Rodriguez in the end, as he sees Raquel wrestling Flair for the title at WrestleMania 39.

“When Raquel Rodriguez comes in, do you want her to get it off someone that’s legit that the company respects so that it means more, or she’s just going to win it off a part-timer? No, put it on Charlotte, and then let Charlotte and Raquel go to WrestleMania, and it will be an awesome match,” he said. “They’ll only cheer her about a month and then they’ll all turn to boos on her every single title run,” he said about Flair. “Everybody is happy and everybody wins. You don’t want Ronda still with the title, I promise.”

