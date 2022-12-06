Sami Zayn pledged his loyalty to The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series, stopping his longtime friend Kevin Owens from winning the WarGames match. In the process, he appeared to win Roman Reigns and Jey Uso’s support.

Speaking on his ‘Wrestling With Freddie’ podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks it is time for the faction to turn on Zayn.

“He is the best thing in WWE. It’s not an indictment on Vince, but it is telling. He’s not what Vince McMahon would push as a top-shelf talent. To see him get just one opportunity and become the single most over wrestler outside of MJF … it’s telling.” “Now would be the perfect time for them to turn on him, after he’s completely earned their respect. They can stretch this out as long as they want, but it would be pretty crazy now if they turned him out and beat his ass. Because then we’d love Sami even more.”

