Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about the rumored Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

For the last year, there has been speculation about The Rock coming back for one more match at WWE WrestleMania, where he would wrestle Reigns. Because of The Rock’s Hollywood schedule, it couldn’t happen at WrestleMania 38, but now, the company is looking at WrestleMania 39 next year as a possibility.

The former WWE creative writer thinks the match needs to happen.

“I actually think this isn’t a rumor, I actually think they’re trying to plan for this, I think a WrestleMania with The Rock and Roman Reigns could happen, should happen, and the reason why has nothing to do with either of those two men.”

Prinze Jr added that the storyline could be used to break Solo Sikoa away from The Bloodline.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc