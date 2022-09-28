Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about the comments made by AEW President Tony Khan during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer gave advice to Khan regarding him taking things personally and saying that the Northeast of the United States is the real crown jewel of wrestling and not some event that WWE puts on in Saudi Arabia.

“Tony Khan, who runs, books, and pays for and does everything, he is the man at AEW, took a shot on The Crown Jewel. It turns out you and I aren’t the only ones that think it’s a silly Pay-per-view. But I felt like he got a lot of heat for it and we didn’t based on the way both parties described it. So this is for Tony. Tony sh*t all over it and said it’s just some BS and the only Crown Jewel is at Arthur Ashe, basically selling his stuff. Tony, you ain’t got to do that. You don’t have to dump on The Crown Jewel. Everyone on earth knows it’s horsesh*t. Everyone on earth knows it is just a payday for WWE.” “He takes things very personally and he gets in his feelings, and he talks about feeling attacked and things like this. Tony, you are the man. You have your first million dollar gate, Arthur Ashe stadium, huge frigging show. I know you lost a couple wrestlers, but they were wrestlers that you weren’t doing anything with anyway. You’re the man. Don’t trip on what WWE is doing right now. Don’t take it personally. ‘Well, it’s personal man. They’re coming after my business.’ You’re going after their business too. You guys are competing in the same marketplace. It’s like two action movies opening on the same weekend. You don’t need to be insecure by these guys. You’re a young company. You’re growing exponentially. You’re growing quickly and you’re starting to put on shows that people are respecting on both sides of the fence. Take confidence in that. Take confidence in the accomplishments and stop worrying about what they’re doing.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription