Fightful Select has updates on several wrestlers that are on the free agent market right now.

– In an update on Colby Corino, the report noted that “he is headed to WWE. We noted that WWE couldn’t legally reach out to him until his deal with NWA was up.”

Two weeks ago, Corino confirmed on social media that he had departed from the NWA last month. It’s unclear when he will exactly sign with WWE and start training at the Performance Center.

– For Rhett Titus, he confirmed that he is a free agent. With ROH slated to run TV tapings soon, it will be interesting to see if he’s brought back.

– Cheeseburger has working for ROH and AEW as of late. However, Fightful was told that he was still a free agent. Cheeseburger, who also goes by CB, gained fandom due to his in-ring ability over the last couple of years.

– Finally, KC Navarro is still a free agent. Navarro had a WWE tryout in December with veterans such as Kylie Rae, Vincent, and Dutch.