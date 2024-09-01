The first match for the AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision has been announced.

Ahead of the special Friday night episode of AEW Collision next week on September 6, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a big tag-team match for the show.

Advertised for the 9/6 episode of AEW Collision one night before the company’s AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 pay-per-view at NOW Arena in Chicago, Ill. is the MxM Collection team of Mason Madden & Mansoor vs. House of Black duo Brody King & Buddy Matthews in a “Fashion Fight.”

