The first match for the AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision has been announced.
Ahead of the special Friday night episode of AEW Collision next week on September 6, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a big tag-team match for the show.
Advertised for the 9/6 episode of AEW Collision one night before the company’s AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 pay-per-view at NOW Arena in Chicago, Ill. is the MxM Collection team of Mason Madden & Mansoor vs. House of Black duo Brody King & Buddy Matthews in a “Fashion Fight.”
Make sure to join us here every week for live AEW Collision results coverage.
The MxM Collection issue a FRIDAY NIGHT FASHION FIGHT challenge!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SNM_Buddy | @Brodyxking | @GREATBLACKOTAKU | @suavemansoor pic.twitter.com/4T8jK4pJmV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2024