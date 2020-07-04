Friday Night SmackDown Hits Record Low Overnight Viewership Since Moving To FOX Network

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 1.777 million viewers overnight, a drop of nearly 20% from last week’s show and the lowest the program has recorded since it moved to FOX last October. They scored a 0.4 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #2 along with Shark Tank and The Wall.
Overall the show finished at #9 in total viewership behind Shark Tank, 20/20, Dick Van Dyke Show, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The World of Dance, The Wall, and Dateline NBC. Dick Van Dyke Show, and – Now in Living Color, which won the night with 3.73 viewers.
Full ratings will be out on Monday.
