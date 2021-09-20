Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew 642,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.17% from last week’s taped Rampage episode, which drew 670,000 viewers for the post-All Out show.

Friday’s taped Rampage episode drew a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 3.70% from last week’s taped episode, which drew a 0.27 rating in the key demo.

The 0.28 key demo rating represents 367,000 18-49 viewers. This is up 5.76% from the 347,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.27 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Rampage ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.28 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #3 ranking.

Rampage ranked #53 in viewership for the night on cable, tying with CNN’s Lead With Jake Tapper. This is down from last week’s #47 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage on TNT drew the lowest audience for the show so far, but the key demo rating was up slightly, and it looks like this may be where Rampage will settle in at. Rampage viewership was down 4.17%, while the key demo rating was up 3.70%.

College football on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.50 18-49 key demo rating, drawing just 1.881 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.151 million viewers, ranking #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 key demo rating.

Big Brother on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.334 million viewers. Big Brother also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.63 rating.

Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Full spoilers were available before the show aired. The show featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Tony Schiavone moderating a Face-To-Face segment between Ruby Soho and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Anna Jay vs. The Bunny, Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega discussing their match at Grand Slam, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a non-title match, plus TNT Champion Miro defending his title against Fuego Del Sol, who put his new car up for grabs, which was the main event.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode:

