Talent within AEW frustrated with their role with the promotion are looking at WWE as a viable option given the success of several All Elite alum.

Lucha Libre Online is reporting that several AEW talents have expressed frustration with their current roles in Tony Khan’s promotion and are ready for a change.

While they didn’t initially believe WWE was a viable option due to concerns about getting lost in the shuffle, their perspective has shifted in recent months.

This attitude has changed following the successful debut of Penta during this week’s episode of RAW, where he defeated Chad Gable.

The belief now is that having AEW experience can be a positive and give talent leverage in potential negotiations with WWE.

The report adds that changes in WWE management and culture make WWE seem attractive to frustrated AEW stars.

The report states that opportunities for Ethan Page and Lexis King, talent who received little in AEW, haven’t gone unnoticed by wrestlers.