FS1 Still Airing Older WWE Events on Tuesdays, Viewership Note for This Week

While FOX Sports has canceled the WWE Backstage series on FS1, they are still airing classic WWE content on Tuesday nights.
The 2018 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air next Tuesday, June 30 at 8pm ET. That event featured then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. then-WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair vs. then-RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and more.
FS1 will then air the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Tuesday, July 7 at 8pm ET. That event featured the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, John Cena vs. then-WWE Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. then-WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with Chris Jericho in a cage above the ring, and more.
FS1 aired the 2008 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view this past Tuesday night but viewership is not available because the airing did not make the Cable Top 150.
