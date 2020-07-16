FS1 To Air Classic SummerSlam Pay Per View, Sarah Logan Reveals Weird Dream With Triple H and Keith Lee

-FS1 will be airing the classic SummerSlam 1992 pay per view on Tuesday July 28th at 7pm EST, with a replay coming directly after. The show took place from Wembley Stadium, and featured Bret “The Hitman” Hart defending the Intercontinental championship in the main event against The British Bulldog.

-Former WWE star Sarah Logan took to Twitter to reveal a bizarre dream she had that featured Triple H and new NXT champion Keth Lee. Logan writes, “I had a dream where I wrestled @RealKeithLee in an obstacle course wrestling match and

@TripleH was on commentary. Keith was to big to do some of the obstacles, ppffftt.”