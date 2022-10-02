Rick Steamboat is returning to the ring.

The Dragon will be teaming up with AEW’s FTR to battle Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery man at the November 27th Big Time Wrestling event, which will take place from the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This will be the WWE Hall of Famer’s first matchup since 2010, although it should be noted that he was offered a spot at the Ric Flair’s Last Match special. See the announcement below, and stay tuned for more updates.