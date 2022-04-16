AEW superstar Dax Harwood from FTR recently took to Twitter to call out the Von Erich brothers (Ross & Marshall) from MLW, a move that caught the attention of not only the legendary family, but MLW CEO Court Bauer.

After Marshall Von Erich agreed to do the match Bauer pitched for the matchup to occur on MLW soil, suggesting the promotion’s upcoming shows in Texas or Philadelphia. Bauer writes, “Love it. @MLW will host it. We just so happen to have a Dallas show on the horizon in VE Country. We could also go with the neutral ground of Philly May 13.”

FTR has been on a tear, recently defeating the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, the Briscoes, and the Young Bucks. Check out the exchange with the Von Erichs and Bauer below.

Isn’t there a pair of Von Erich’s running around or something? https://t.co/f3RYgTN3iZ — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 12, 2022