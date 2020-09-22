AEW superstar Dax Harwood from team FTR took to Twitter and shared an old post by the Young Bucks that reads, “One day we’ll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet.” This was written prior to AEW beginning, and when FTR was still working with WWE.

Harwood writes, “Thank God we spent thousands of dollars to get out of our contracts to come to your show just to make this happen….because you were always too afraid to come to us.”

The Bucks fired back with, “Well, if we went there, you guys would’ve looked like this,” then shared a photo of what Harwood and Wheeler would have eventually worn had they remained in WWE.

Check out the exchange below.

