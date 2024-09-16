AEW stars are appearing in all kinds of pro wrestling promotions these days.

Add FTR to the list.

Former AEW World Tag-Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been announced for the upcoming Deadlock Pro Wrestling: Super Battle show on October 13 in Charlotte, N.C.

“Dax Harwood [and] Cash Wheeler, FTR, make their DPW debut on October 13th at the historic Grady Cole Center in Charlotte,” read the announcement.

Responding to the post on X announcing their debut was Harwood, who wrote, “See y’all in FTR Country.”