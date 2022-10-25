IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR have been announced for NJPW’s Battle Autumn event.

As seen in the video below, FTR has called on NJPW to give them the best possible challengers for the tour-closer in Osaka, Japan on Saturday, November 5.

There’s no word yet on if FTR will be defending their titles that night. FTR last defended their IWGP straps at Royal Quest II Day 1 on October 1, retaining over NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open.

The NJPW Battle Autumn event will take place on Saturday, November 5 from the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. Below is the updated announced card, along with the promo from FTR:

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay (c)

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Hikuleo vs. Karl Anderson

Anderson has said he will not be there, and will be working WWE Crown Jewel instead.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Titan, BUSHI) vs. United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira) (c)

Semifinals of the IWGP World Television Title Tournament

David Finlay or Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yoshi-Hashi or Evil

Semifinals of the IWGP World Television Title Tournament

Sanada or Kenta vs. Ren Narita or Tomohiro Ishii or Toru Yno or Great-O-Khan

Parejas Increibles

Master Wato and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado and Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White will be in action

IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will be in action

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will be in action

Tama Tonga will be in action

FTR hit Osaka!@daxftr and @cashwheelerftr are coming to Battle Autumn November 5! But who will they face? Watch Battle Autumn LIVE IN ENGLISH on @njpwworld!#njpw #njautumn pic.twitter.com/jlkwQ72FqR — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 25, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.