AEW World Champions FTR have been announced for Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh.

There’s no word yet on if FTR will be wrestling on Wednesday, but AEW has announced that they will address the crowd. The duo became two-time AEW champions by defeating The Gunns on the April 5 Dynamite.

As seen in the video below, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood spoke with Tony Schiavone on last night’s AEW Rampage, and announced that their new contracts are for 4 years, and that they are done with pro wrestling after that. They talked about how the hardest climb was getting back to the titles, and how fans never gave up on them. They promised to give fans every single thing their bodies can give for these next 4 years because there’s no stopping until they are the greatest of all-time. FTR called this their redemption story and said since the fans stuck with them through everything, now they will repay the fans with one last ride.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, along with footage from last night’s Rampage:

* We will hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

* We will hear from The Elite

* Chris Jericho confronts Adam Cole face-to-face

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and hometown star Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Jay White makes his Dynamite debut vs. Komander

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defends against Wardlow

