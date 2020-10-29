AEW tag team champion Dax Harwood took to Twitter following last night’s episode of Dynamite on TNT to hype the upcoming dream match between FTR and the Young Bucks a the November 7th Full Gear pay per view. Harwood writes, “Nobody else will give us the time, so I’ll say it here; this is the biggest tag match of this generation. In the air, you’re one of the best. But wars are won and lost on the ground, and on the ground, we’re the best there is!”

AEW women’s division star Leyla Hirsch also was active on Twitter last night, commenting on her debut match against new NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb. Deebu would pick up the win via submission. Hirsch writes, “So many emotions right now. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported me from the beginning.”