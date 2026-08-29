FTR added another championship to their already extensive résumé on Saturday.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler captured the Undisputed British Tag Team Championships at RevPro’s 14-Year Anniversary event, defeating Cowboy Way (Thomas Shire and 1 Called Manders).

The hard-hitting and bloody encounter came to an end when Harwood and Wheeler connected with the Shatter Machine on Shire to secure the victory and the titles.

The win marks FTR’s first reign as Undisputed British Tag Team Champions, adding RevPro gold to a collection that already includes championships across WWE, AEW, NJPW, AAA and several other promotions.

FTR have been absent from AEW television since losing the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and Adam Copeland) at AEW Double or Nothing in May.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.