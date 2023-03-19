Dax Harwood says FTR has made a decision on their future in pro wrestling.

As we’ve noted, Harwood revealed how FTR went on a hiatus earlier this year after requesting time off from AEW President Tony Khan. Harwood and Cash Wheeler then returned at AEW Revolution earlier this month to attack AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns following their successful title defense. This was FTR’s first AEW/ROH appearance since dropping the ROH World Tag Team Titles to ROH Hall of Famers The Briscoes at Final Battle in December 2022. FTR then appeared on Dynamite that week and said they couldn’t just sit at home in good conscience and watch The Gunns call themselves the best tag team in the world. They went on about caring for the fans, and how pro wrestling never left them. They ended the segment by declaring they want the AEW World Tag Team Titles, but they have not been seen since.

In an update, Dax took to Twitter this afternoon and he spoke with Cash, and they have decided on what they will do in April when their AEW contracts expire. Harwood said they will be announcing those plans in the next few weeks.

“Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all,” he wrote.

Dax noted on the post-Revolution edition of his podcast that the pay-per-view appearance did not mean that they have re-signed with AEW. It was reported just this week that FTR are privately claiming that their current AEW contracts are still expiring in April.

FTR previously teased a run on the indies or in Japan following the contracts expiring in April, but they have also fueled some of the WWE return rumors. There’s no word yet on what exactly is planned for the future, but it looks like they may stay with AEW.

