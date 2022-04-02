FTR are your new Ring of Honor tag team champions.

The duo (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) defeated The Briscoes (Jay & Mark) at this evening’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, the first event under AEW President Tony Khan. The two legendary tag teams had been building this feud for the last few months on social media, with FTR now holding both the ROH and AAA tag team championships. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

