Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston Massachusetts was headlined by the highly-anticipated FTR vs. Young Bucks tag team contest, with both the AAA and ROH tag team titles on the line.

After a wild back and forth that had the live crowd going crazy, FTR managed to defeat the Bucks after connecting with their Big Rig finisher. This is the second time the two times have wrestled, with the first occurring at the 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Both the #ROH and AAA Tag Team Titles are on the line tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/bEGZfBVEQv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

Nick of the @youngbucks gets thrown on to the hardest part of the ring! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/wE3233unux — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

The @youngbucks can't believe the guts and the determination of the champs #FTR! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/a0UsDWpEbY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

Foot on the rope by @CashWheelerFTR after the BTE trigger and the @youngbucks are in disbelief! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/vdcCvSJlnE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

BTE TRIGGER + BIG RIG equals Victory for the champs #FTR @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR as they retain their #ROH and AAA Tag Team Titles! What a match we have just witnessed on an incredible night of action here on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zHVi1aQheG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.