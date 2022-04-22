FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) made an appearance on Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

The fans starting to cheer them over the last month:

Harwood: “The fans are starting to take to us. It’s who you are and not trying to play a character or try to play wrestler or try to be someone you’re not. I think they see that in us and I think they believe in us. That’s what it’s all about is being passionate and displaying that passion. For us right now, our passion is being the best and winning. I think the fans can gravitate towards that because they want to do the same whether it’s a job or in life or their family. They want to be the best they possibly can. Sometimes our passion comes out in a different way and they may not see eye to eye with us, and that’s when they decide to boo us, but right now, they believe in us. It’s very, very hard to make fans believe in something now. That’s what we’re here for is to bring out emotion and I think we do that with our matches.” Cash: “I think one big difference in our mindset when we go into how we want a match to go, is so many people come in with the mindset of, alright, these are the moves that I do. How do we get there? We go in with the mindset of okay, what do our opponents do and how can we work these into the match to make that make sense so we can get the best reactions for that? So instead of going in with what moves do we do and how do we hit them? We go on with, what do our opponents do and how can we make them mean the most? So that’s, I think, what makes us different.”

How the idea came about for them to wrestle each other in in the Owen Hart tournament:

Dax: “That was our idea. Totally. We had to fight for it, but that was completely our idea. We’ve always wanted to have a match, but we didn’t want to just have a match just to have a match. There had to be a reason and this is the perfect reason to do it. The Hart family means a lot to both of us personally and professionally. So being able to show respect to Owen Hart and his whole family, what better way to do it than allowing the two biggest Hart family fans in the world compete?” Cash: “How can we have a single match against each other, just straight up back and forth wrestling match in our vision? There was no way to really make it make sense anytime before because we don’t ever want to tease a breakup or do a breakup. I have no interest in that. I’ll retire before we ever even entertain that idea. I’ll say that right here right now. Print it. Tattoo it. I don’t care. We’re never going to do a breakup angle. So when we heard about the Owen, we were like, we gotta go to Tony with the idea of the singles match. He did like it, but he was like, ‘Okay, I gotta see if I can make it make sense.’ We just stayed on him about it, ‘Hey, can we? Can we? Can we?’ Finally, he was like, ‘Alright, I got a way where we can make it all work. You’ll do it in Philly. It’s going down.’ So yeah, he liked the idea, and he finally gave us the nod, and here we are.”

