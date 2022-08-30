FTR appeared on DAZN’s The Walkway To Fight Club for a new interview to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood talked about the controversy surrounding CM Punk in AEW following him calling out Hangman Adam Page while doing a promo on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago. Here are the highlights (via Wrestling Inc)”

Wheeler on where the issues came from:

“I think it’s a lot of things from the past, honestly. I think there’s a lot of old grudges, there’s a lot of old biases, and I think there’s a lot of unresolved issues that are kind of tainting how people react to him now. … I know there’s underlying animosity once you’re in wrestling for so long and especially at the top. There’s gonna be guys that don’t get along because you’re all vying for the same thing, you want the same title, egos are gonna hit. It’s inevitable.”

Wheeler on his personal experience with the top AEW star:

“He’s not gonna give it that much time of day and that much notoriety because it doesn’t deserve it. But I will say, there’s two sides to every story, somewhere in the middle that’s the truth. He’s been nothing but a great person. That’s why he wants the biggest houses, biggest gates, the most fans in the arena.”

Harwood on the tension:

“What’s the better headline? ‘CM Punk goes into business for himself?’ or ‘CM Punk invites Will Hobbes into his locker room and explains to him for 30 minutes what he could’ve done to better himself in the match earlier?’ or ‘CM Punk goes to Danhausen, who came and asked him for advice, watched his match and CM Punk gave him notes of advice of what he can do better next time?’”

Harwood on Punk’s intentions: