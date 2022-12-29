IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR are rumored to be dropping the AAA World Tag Team Titles soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that talents within AAA believe that Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will be dropping their titles sooner than later. FTR are defending the titles against Dragon Lee and Dralistico at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event.

As seen in the video below, FTR opened the show with a heel promo and said they were opposing the opening of the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. They also said the only way they would defend tonight is if El Hijo del Tirantes could be the referee. Konnan ended up coming out to interrupt, and he ruled that if there was any cheating by the referee on behalf of FTR, then Wheeler and Harwood will be fined, and Son of Tirantes will be suspended.

FTR won the AAA World Tag Team Titles by defeating current AEW World Trios Champions The Lucha Brothers on the October 16, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, while disguised as a lucha team billed as Las Super Ranas. Since then they have retained over Aero Star and Samuray del Sol, The Lucha Brothers, Lee and Dralistico, and The Young Bucks. FTR have not defended the AAA straps since the April 6 Dynamite, where they retained over The Young Bucks.

🎥 La advertencia de @Konnan5150 a FTR y @tirantesjr para la lucha por el Campeonato de Parejas AAA en #NocheDeCampeonesAAA EN VIVO | @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/R07bZLNfIo — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 29, 2022

