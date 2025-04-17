FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) have been officially disciplined for their actions on AEW Collision.

Tony Schiavone announced that the team has been suspended for one week and fined an equivalent of one week’s pay.

The incident began when FTR attempted to assault Schiavone with a spike piledriver, only to be stopped by Nigel McGuinness. Later that night, they secured a victory over 2point0 (Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang) before launching an unprovoked attack on Daniel Garcia.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an announcement from the commentary team, revealing a major change to the scheduled main event. HOOK was attacked backstage by The Death Riders earlier in the day and was subsequently taken to the hospital, making him unable to compete.

As a result, HOOK will no longer be teaming with The Opps to take on the Death Riders in the night’s headline bout. Despite the setback, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata will still compete, now facing Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in a two-on-three handicap match. The AEW World Trios Championships will remain on the line.

Excalibur says that HOOK is in hospital for observation However, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata will go it alone against the Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship tonight! pic.twitter.com/in3MqdMR0X — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 17, 2025

The Stanley Cup made a special appearance at AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru in Boston, MA.

During the show, AEW welcomed 2011 Stanley Cup Champion goaltender Tuukka Rask, who joined the celebration alongside the iconic trophy.

The broadcast also highlighted that the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to kick off this Saturday.

Tuukka Rask is at AEW Dynamite pic.twitter.com/68Tw8AzxMH — thomas (@sludgewilliams) April 17, 2025

NBA Champion Kristaps Porzingis was in the house for AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru.

The Boston Celtics big man was acknowledged during the broadcast, receiving a spotlight moment from the crowd and commentary team.

AEW Dynamite took place in Boston, fittingly close to home for Porzingis. The Celtics are set to begin their playoff run in pursuit of back-to-back NBA titles this Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

Just over a month after AEW Revolution 2025, Christian Cage made his return on this week’s episode of Dynamite, appearing in a backstage segment alongside Nick Wayne, Mama Wayne, and Kip Sabian.

Tension sparked quickly between Cage and Wayne, as they exchanged words about the events at Revolution. Wayne accused Cage of not being able to handle the thought of Cope capturing the AEW World Championship before him.

Cage responded by saying he had given Wayne the past month to “find himself” and “let his brain grow.” He then took full credit for Wayne’s upcoming opportunity in NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament, claiming he personally secured the spot for him.

To cap things off, Cage announced that Wayne will be in action this Thursday on Collision, where he’ll face Komander.