AEW star Dax Harwood from team FTR recently shared a video clip from the Mid-Atlantic Championship Twitter account, which had highlights from the 1985 NWA tag team title matchup between the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express and Ivan Koloff & Krusher Kruschev. Along with the retweet Harwood writes, “My God I love tag team wrestling.”

The NWA Twitter account would see Hardwood’s message and respond by offering them an opportunity to challenge for those very same titles seen in the video. They write, “And you’re part of a great tag team. We have those championships. Our boss knows your boss….Hm.”

Hardwood immediately replied with, “Let’s F****** Go.” See the entire exchange below.

My God I love tag team wrestling. https://t.co/5R9jMdeouM — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 13, 2021

The working relationship between AEW and NWA is still active, as the NWA women’s title has been defended on multiple episodes of AEW programming, as well as the recent Double or Nothing pay per view.

Would you wanna see FTR go for NWA gold?