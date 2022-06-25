Team FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) recently spoke to the New York Post to hype up tomorrow’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where the Top Guys will be competing in a win-and-take all tag team bout for the ROH and IWGP tag team titles. During the interview Harwood and Wheeler discuss their legacy, and how they hope to become AEW’s first two-time tag champions. Highlights are below.

Harwood says they want their names etched next to great NJPW tag teams like the Steiners, Vader/Bigelow, and Mutoh/Hiroshi Hase:

“This is something we thought of doing after our initial U.S. career was over or winding down. Obviously, the opportunity has arisen now. We have already stamped our names beside guys like Arn and Tully, The Midnight Express and the Hart Foundation and the British Bulldogs here in America. But in Japan, we want to put our names beside the Steiner Brothers, who held the IWGP tag team titles, (Hiroshi) Hase and (The Great) Mutoh, Bam Bam Bigelow and Vader. We want to be able to be considered on their level as well.”

Wheeler says that a win tomorrow helps grow their already expansive legacy:

“We called ourselves living legends for a while,” said Wheeler. “One, it was to annoy people by thinking that we’re in that league and we wanted to manifest it. And for the past eight years, that’s what we’ve been working towards, out legacy. We tell everyone our legacy means more to us than anything else in this world as far as what we leave behind in this business. Now I feel like we’re obviously getting there.”

Wheeler adds that FTR is aiming at becoming two-time AEW tag champions:

“We want to go down as the best to ever do it. We’re the number one contender – the longest reigning number one contenders ever — for the fourth title. It would make us two-time AEW tag team champions. If we can do that, I think there is no doubt where our names go.”