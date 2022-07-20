AEW stars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (FTR) recently joined the Battleground podcast to discuss a number of different topics, which included the AAA, ROH, and IWGP tag champs revealing some dream matchups that they have not yet had in their already prestigious career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Cash Wheeler wants showdowns with the MCMG and The North:

“We have checked off almost every team that I can think of that is a full-time team. Motor City Machine Guns [Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin], they are at the top of my list. I’d love to make that happen, somehow, some way. That’s what we do right now, we try to find ways we can figure out matches to make happen. If we can pull that off, that’s high on the list. I don’t know the boundaries, but if The North [Josh Alexander & Ethan Page] were to reunite at any point, even for one night only, I would love to add their names to the list.”

Hardwood names his dream matches, which include another showdown with the Usos:

“If Tony comes to me with a blank check, I’m taking off and running. It was very important for us to face The Briscoes because we want to be the only tag team in history to face the caliber we have. We’ve faced DIY, American Alpha, New Day, Usos, Hardy Boyz, Rock N Roll Express, Young Bucks, Santana & Ortiz, Briscoes, (American) Wolves, Lucha Bros. That amount of caliber of teams. Guys who could and will go down as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Obviously, Motor City Machine Guns is at the top of our list. If we have that match, it has to be a big stage. If I had a blank check, the one team right now that I would try to get is Usos. They have two sets of tag belts, we have three sets of tag belts. Right now, them and us are firing on all cylinders and if we had the right amount of time to build our match and have a great match, that would be my goal. Blank check, I wouldn’t mind Bryan Danielson and Claudio (Castagnoli) in a tag team match. I’d love to have Bryan, Claudio, and Mox against Me, Cash, and Punk.”

