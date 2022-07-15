ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as FTR, recently spoke with Bleacher Report to hype up next weekend’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where the Top Guys will meet the Briscoes in a rematch following their epic clash at Supercard of Honor earlier this year. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Harwood was hesitant at first to face the Briscoes again because he thought the first matchup was perfect:

“I had a talk with Tony and he pitched the match with Briscoes. I said, ‘Man, I don’t know if I want to go back to that’. Because in my mind, that moment on April 1 was the perfect moment for me and Cash. I could have retired right after that. Because that match to me was so different than any structured wrestling match you see today. And I think that’s why it’s my favorite.”

How he eventually said yes because he hopes to elevate the Ring of Honor brand:

“Man, Ring of Honor needs a spark, and what better spark would there be than the rematch of Briscoes vs. FTR? Then I started thinking my anxiety is gonna kick in worrying about this. And then on top of that, I started thinking that’s what I want, I want the anxiety of trying to top that [first] match, I want the anxiety of trying to have a better FTR match than we had at Supercard of Honor. And so now, that’s my goal. To have a better match.”

Wheeler says he will never forget FTR’s first match with the Briscoes at Supercard of Honor

“I would say, our first match against the Briscoes is my favorite match of our career. It just was something that I’ll never forget from the moment we went out there. Like, we just felt the energy from the crowd. And the crowd has been the missing ingredient, I think, for making all these things work the way they have.”

On meeting expectations for their next match:

“I’m not going to try to compare it to the first match, I’m not going to try to live up to the expectations that I feel like are gonna be put on us. I just know we want to go out there and we want to have a great tag team wrestling fight. And we want it to be a big fight feel. I want to make those tag team titles mean more than ever. So we take this very seriously.”