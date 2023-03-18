Team FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) returned to AEW at the company’s Revolution pay-per-view, their first appearance since losing the ROH tag team titles in a dog-collar match to the Briscoes at Final Battle. The duo confronted the current AEW tag team champions, The Gunns, at Revolution and look to be gearing up for another tag title run for Tony Khan’s company.

While fans were excited for FTR’s return, their official status with AEW remains up in the air. According to Fightful Select, Harwood and Wheeler are privately claiming that their current contracts are up soon. Whether they are planning to re-sign or using this as leverage to negotiate deals elsewhere remains to be seen, but AEW did make it seem as if FTR is sticking around.

The report comes out at an interesting time as Dax Harwood fueled WWE return rumors by tweeting out a photo that had a WWE contract in it one month ago. While it is entirely possible Harwood is trolling, some believe it is proof that FTR is in talks with Triple H.

Stay tuned.