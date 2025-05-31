FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) cemented their legacy at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 by becoming the winningest tag team in AEW history with a victory over Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness.

With this win, FTR now holds 63 career victories as a team in AEW, surpassing The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens), who previously led with 62 wins.

The record-setting duo is scheduled to speak on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

Sammy Guevara recently revealed that Darby Allin once invited him to climb Mount Everest years ago. While he might have taken the chance when he was younger, Sammy now feels the risk is too great, especially with a family to think about.

Both Guevara and Allin are known for their fearless approach in the wrestling ring. Sammy shared that the opportunity to join was once on the table, but with a young daughter at home, he’s not willing to take that kind of risk anymore.

In a conversation with Bill Apter, Sammy expressed pride in Darby’s achievement and said he understands the thrill of such an adventure. He said,

“It’s something that him and I talked about years ago. He invited me to go do it with him, but I can’t leave my family. I can’t go and possibly risk dying up there. Maybe a younger Sammy would have took him up on that offer. I’m not so old. I just feel like I can’t climb that. It’s very selfish of me to go, ‘Hey, my little baby, I’m going to go risk my life to climb this mountain. I may never come back.’ I feel like if you have a kid, it’d be very selfish of you to go and do something to put your life at risk like that. Darby doesn’t have any kids yet, so I think more respect to him. He did it. What an accomplishment. It’s something he’s wanted to do for a long time. He wanted to do it last year, but he broke his leg and couldn’t do it. He was able to do it now. I’m super happy for him,” he continued. “I texted him whenever it was reported that he did it, and we were just chatting back and forth. There’s a little crazy part of me that’s like, ‘Ooh, man, that adrenaline of risking it all to go and make it on top of the mountain, it’s super exciting for an adrenaline junkie like me. But I also got to remember it’s not just about me anymore. So I will be doing none of that.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed his belief that Hangman Page should defeat Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Title at All In: Texas. He said,

“It was so early in the promo and I felt Hangman so much that I wrote down in my notes ‘Should AEW wait on Darby Allin…or should they pull the trigger on Hangman right now? [Should AEW] pull the trigger on Hangman at All In?’ Should Hangman Page be the guy to defeat Jon Moxley?…Should Hangman be the guy? I was feeling after this promo…that Hangman should be the guy.”