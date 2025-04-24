The April 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite in New Orleans featured a shocking turn of events, as FTR aligned themselves with a new mouthpiece—and laid out a pair of tag team legends in brutal fashion.

The segment began with a glimpse of the legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Express watching from ringside at the Lakefront Arena. Tony Schiavone took to the ring to introduce FTR, who were advertised to “explain themselves” following recent controversies. But before Schiavone could get far, he was cut off by a familiar voice.

Out walked Stokely Hathaway, dressed in a Russian-style track suit, who promptly introduced Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as “living legends.” Hathaway went on to claim he was clearing FTR’s suspension from the record and working to get their fines reimbursed. Moving forward, anyone wanting to deal with FTR must now go through their new “agent,” Stokely Hathaway.

Wheeler and Harwood took turns on the mic, with Wheeler venting his frustration at the crowd’s boos, while Harwood turned his attention to Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson. The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express were invited into the ring—only to be disrespected by FTR, who mocked them as washed up and inferior to the Midnight Express.

Hathaway pretended to offer them a gift—a new t-shirt—only to throw it in their faces as the setup for a brutal ambush. FTR attacked the legends, capping things off with a spiked piledriver on Morton.

Before things could escalate further, Adam Cole and The Paragon hit the ring, chasing off FTR and Hathaway to end the segment.

With Stokely now in their corner, it’s clear FTR is leaning all the way into their darker side—and no one, not even legends, are safe.

FTR has allied themselves with Stokely Hathaway?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/Ha0hBNH76d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2025