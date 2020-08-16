FTR On Who They Upset By Appearing On Jim Cornette’s Podcast

During an interview with Fightful, FTR went onto praise MJF but noted that he likely wouldn’t be interested in working with them due to having heat over FTR’s appearance on Jim Cornette’s podcast. Here’s what he had to say:

I think that maybe the only person in AEW that is not afraid of the heat as much as us is [Chris] Jericho, but he’s already got his own thing going on. I don’t know if there are too many people that fit in or maybe we don’t fit in with them there. Because we understand that there’s a line between having great wrestling matches and drawing money, and I want to have as many great wrestling matches as I can, but more than that I want to draw money. Because that money is what’s going to allow me to pay for my daughter’s education, gonna allow me to pay for my house that my wife wants to buy and all the bills we’ve got to pay. If there is one person I could pick, maybe I would say the closest to us, and he’s a New Yorker, so that’s pretty funny, is MJF. He may be the closest one to FTR. He can go out and talk the talk and not really care if someone gets a little heated with him. But, to be fair, he is one of the guys that got upset with us for being on Jim Cornette’s podcast. So, I don’t know.

