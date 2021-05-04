Ahead of their epic Blood and Guts matchup on this week’s AEW Dynamite Pinnacle members Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, better known as FTR, spoke with Metro to discuss how important pro-wrestling has been in their lives, and how they both plan on giving back to the business when the time is right. Hear what they had to say below.

CASH WHEELER: “I feel like we owe wrestling so much. We had nothing growing up. I can tell you now that if it wasn’t for wrestling – I come from a family of addicts and I would have went that path. It was the easiest path and the one that I knew other than wrestling. If I didn’t have something to hold onto and grasp at to lead me in a different direction I would be… not good.”

DAX HARWOOD: “Without wrestling, who knows? I wanna leave it better than I found it because I owe it everything. We left [WWE] together because of our legacy and we started in AEW because of our legacy, and that’s a very important thing to us. But our job is also to make sure that when we’re done and we hang it up, everybody that we worked with is better than we were before. This might get me a little heat, but Cash can tell ya I don’t give a damn about heat. We’re not gonna be the guys at 45, 50 years old and 50 plus who think that we need to go out there and still have 30-minute matches and beat everybody. That’s not us. We want to give back.”