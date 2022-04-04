AEW superstars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as FTR, spoke with the pro-wrestling media in the post-ROH Supercard of Honor Scrum, where the new ROH tag team champions reflected on their epic showdown with the Briscoes. Check out what they had to say on the bout in the highlights below.

What Dax Harwood thought of the match:

“So, as you can tell with my face, in real life I’ve been in a lot of fights. I haven’t won very many fights, I’ve been in a lot of fights with my best friends too, and when things like that happen, you get done with your fights and you respect the guy a little bit more. I think that’s what it was tonight. Those guys, we’ve honestly we’ve never met those guys before Final Battle, and tonight was our first time ever touching in a professional wrestling ring in a professional wrestling match. God dammit, to have something like that, that happens tonight, it doesn’t happen every single day. We were lucky enough that somebody beside us (Tony Khan) allowed that to happen. And we were lucky enough to have it with those guys, and we understood that. Guys are that tough, and they want to be as good. And they want to match your intensity, and match your athleticism and enthusiasm, and physicality. You can only respect them.”

Cash Wheeler says handshake with The Briscoes was not previously planned:

“We had no plans on shaking their hands after the match. It wasn’t something that we thought would be a cool moment. But sometimes the best moments are when you’re in the moment and it just happens. After that, as much as I would love to punch them in the mouth every single night, because I want to show that we are the best, and I think this (their titles) does that, there’s nothing they should be ashamed of. They shouldn’t hold their heads down, they should hold their heads up, and we are going to make sure we do that. We appreciate what they have done, not just for wrestling, but especially for Ring Of Honor.”

